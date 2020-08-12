Dube scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Both goals were highlight reel-worthy, as the first came on a blistering one-timer from the circle and the second came on a solo rush in which he beat Andrej Sekera to the outside before sweeping across the face of the net and tucking the puck past Anton Khudobin. Dube nearly had a hat trick, but Khudobin stoned him on another rush between his two first-period tallies. The 22-year-old center has been one of the stories of the playoffs for Calgary, and while he only scored six goals and 16 points through 45 games in the regular season, Dube now has three goals and four points in his last three postseason contests.