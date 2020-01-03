Dube registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Dube had the lone helper on Derek Ryan's first-period tally. After eight straight scoreless appearances and a pair of healthy scratches, Dube is back on the scoresheet. The 21-year-old has eight points and 22 shots through 19 games this year. He's got a bit of job security after the Flames traded Michael Frolik to the Sabres, but it'll be up to Dube to maintain his spot in the lineup.