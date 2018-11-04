Flames' Dillon Dube: Enters concussion protocol
Coach Bill Peters said Dube needed stitches and entered concussion protocol in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Peters remained optimistic about Dube's status and didn't rule out his chance to play Wednesday against the Ducks. If Dube ultimately can't go, expect Austin Czarnik to enter the fold.
