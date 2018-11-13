Flames' Dillon Dube: Expected back Thursday
Dube (concussion) will need to pass one last test to be removed from the concussion protocol, but on track to play against Montreal on Thursday.
Dube has been sidelined for the Flames previous three contests after sustaining a concussion Nov. 3 versus Chicago. The center will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can slot into the lineup. The Flames currently have just 22 players on the active roster, so no additional move will be required to make room for Dube.
