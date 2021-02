Dube produced an assist, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Senators.

Dube set up Milan Lucic for a second-period tally to get the Flames within a goal. However, like many contests lately, the team didn't keep the momentum up, as the Senators replied with a pair of goals in the next 5:43. The 22-year-old Dube snapped a five-game point drought with his helper. He has seven points, 26 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-5 rating through 18 appearances.