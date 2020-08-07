Dube scored a goal on seven shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Jets in Game 4.

It didn't take Dube long to make an impact, as his goal came 3:21 into the contest. With Cam Talbot turning aside 31 shots for the shutout, Dube's tally was the series-clinching goal. The 22-year-old forward had two points, 12 shots and 10 hits in the four-game series. He's shown strong chemistry with Sam Bennett and Milan Lucic on the third line, which could be a source of depth scoring during the Flames' playoff run.