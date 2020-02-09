Dube racked up a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Dube had been cold with just three points in his last 20 games, but he matched that output all at once Saturday. The 21-year-old winger now has 13 points, 40 shots and 36 hits in 31 contests. If nothing else, the three-point effort should keep him in the lineup for a bit longer -- he's been an occasional healthy scratch at times this season.