Dube scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Dube threaded a pass to Zac Rinaldo for the tying goal in the second period. Dube then put away his third marker of the year on a dish from Derek Ryan in the third period. The 21-year-old's offense has sparked to life recently, with all five of his points this season coming in the last five games. If he can keep playing like this, the forward could be in line for an increased role.