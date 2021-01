Dube (lower body) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Geoff Ward that Dube is close to returning, but he reiterated that the team is taking a cautious approach. The 22-year-old winger put up two points through the first three games of the year. He'll land in the bottom six if he's given the green light.