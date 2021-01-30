Dube (lower body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's game in Montreal, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Dube has missed three contests with the injury so far. The winger has a goal and an assist through three appearances, and his return would boost a Flames team that has scored just seven times across his three-game absence. He's been on the cusp of returning for the better part of this week, so fantasy managers will need to check back prior to puck drop to see if Dube is active.