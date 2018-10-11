Flames' Dillon Dube: Game-time decision against Blues
Dube (lower body) will be a game-time call for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis.
Dube took line rushes with the team during Thursday's game-day skate, so it seems more likely than not he will dress versus the Blues. The youngster is still looking for his first point of his NHL career; however, if he continues to see his minutes tick up as they have been -- 9:07 Opening Night and 15:18 on Tuesday -- he should get plenty of opportunities to open his scoring account.
