Dube notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Dube continues to play well early in the year, as he has a shorthanded goal and two helpers through four games. The 24-year-old has added 10 shots on net, five hits, four PIM and a minus-1 rating in a second-line role. As long as he continues to see significant minutes and avoids ending up in head coach Darryl Sutter's doghouse, this could be a career year for Dube.