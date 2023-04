Dube notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Dube had the secondary assist on Mikael Backlund's third-period tally. The 24-year-old Dube has gone nine games without a goal, picking up a modest three assists in that span. For the season, the versatile forward has 18 goals, 25 helpers, 141 shots on net, 128 hits and a minus-8 rating through 78 appearances.