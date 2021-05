Dube notched an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canucks.

Dube set up Andrew Mangiapane's first of two goals in the second period. The helper gave Dube his first career 20-point season. He's added 79 shots, 20 PIM, 59 hits and a minus-1 rating through 49 appearances this year.