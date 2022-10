Dube produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Dube helped out on an Andrew Mangiapane goal that ended up as the game-winner. The 24-year-old Dube has a goal and an assist with five shots and four PIM through the first two games of the season. He's looked good on Nazem Kadri's wing, which gives the Flames a more balanced attack than last year with two reliable scoring lines.