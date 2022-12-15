Dube logged a pair of assists (one on the power play) and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Dube set up Mikael Backlund and also assisted on an Andrew Mangiapane goal as the Flames were able to erase a 2-0 deficit prior to the first intermission. With a goal and four helpers in his last seven games, Dube has been performing fairly well in a second-line role. The 24-year-old forward has five goals, nine assists, 45 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-1 rating through 30 outings this season.