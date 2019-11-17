Dube was recalled from AHL Stockton, and is expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Vegas, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Dube has had a strong start in the minors this campaign, notching four goals and 13 points through the first 13 AHL games. With his expected entrance into the lineup, it's unclear who will be coming out for the youngster. He'll be playing wing, and it's likely he'll assume a bottom-six role for the contest.