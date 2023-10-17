Dube scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Dube and Adam Ruzicka assisted on each other's first-period markers. The 25-year-old Dube had been held off the scoresheet in the Flames' first two games. He's seen fairly consistent middle-six ice time so far, averaging 14:29 per game, but head coach Ryan Huska hasn't clearly settled on any specific line combinations yet. Dube has added five shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating. He produced a career-high 45 points in 82 outings last season.