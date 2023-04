Dube notched an assist, four shots on goal and seven hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Dube has three helpers over his last five contests. The winger set up Elias Lindholm's goal 38 seconds into the third period to get the Flames on the board. Dube is up to 18 goals, 26 helpers, 147 shots on net, 136 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 80 outings in what's been a career year nearly across the board.