Dube registered an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Dube and Andrew Mangiapane worked a 2-on-1 situation, with the former setting up the latter on the Flames' fourth tally. The second line is starting to heat up a bit, and Dube has recorded three goals and three assists in his last seven outings. For the season, the 24-year-old forward has 10 points, including two shorthanded goals, 35 shots on net, 39 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 24 contests.