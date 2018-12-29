The Flames recalled Dube from AHL Stockton on Saturday.

Dube played 20 games for the Flames to start the season and posted five points, but he was sent back down to minors exactly one month ago. He had nine points in eight AHL games during that stint. The 20-year-old pivot will add depth to the Flames' forwards and may draw in for Saturday's game versus the Canucks.

