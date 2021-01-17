Dube scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Dube communicated well, calling for the puck from Andrew Mangiapane, who delivered a no-look pass that Dube one-timed past Braden Holtby for the Flames' second goal. It's been all good to start 2020-21 for Dube, who has a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and four hits through two contests. There's still a chance the 22-year-old hits the skids later, but his gig alongside Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm bodes well for his production.