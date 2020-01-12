Dube scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Dube converted on a feed from Derek Ryan at 11:34 of the second period. The 21-year-old winger has four goals and nine points through 23 appearances this season. Dube has added 28 shots on goal and 28 hits in a middle-six role since his call-up from AHL Stockton on Nov. 17.