Dube scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

The 24-year-old has erupted for three goals and six points over the last two games while skating on Calgary's top line alongside Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli. The sudden surge has given Dube a career-high 33 points on the season in just 54 games, and he's three goals shy of tying the career-high 18 he set in 2021-22. His track record isn't encouraging, but if he remains in a top-six role, Dube might finally blossom into a consistent fantasy asset.