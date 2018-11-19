Flames' Dillon Dube: Limited in return
Dube logged a mere 6:05 of ice time in his first game back from injury versus Edmonton on Saturday.
Dube failed to register any significant stats versus the Oilers while slotting into a third-line role. If the 20-year-old doesn't find a way to secure more minutes, the club could decide to demote him to AHL Stockton if only to get him some additional play time.
