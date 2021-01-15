Dube notched an assist and went plus-2 with two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Dube started the game on a line with Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm, and he assisted on the latter's tally. While the Flames are expected to cycle their right wings with various center/left wing pairings throughout the year, Dube could slow that cycle by excelling in a top-six role. The second-round pick from 2016 had 16 points in 45 games last year, but his high-energy style is a perfect fit alongside a similar player in Tkachuk.