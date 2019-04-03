Flames' Dillon Dube: Nabs promotion Wednesday
The Flames recalled Dube from AHL Stockton on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Dube's promotion should be taken with a grain of salt, as the Flames are resting many of their regulars down the stretch, but he will be rewarded for his 39 points -- 15 goals and 24 assists -- through 37 games with AHL Stockton with a late-season promotion. Assuming he draws in against the Ducks, the 20-year-old pivot could be a sneaky option in daily lineups if available.
