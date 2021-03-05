Dube scored a hat trick and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Dube summoned the hat of backup goalie Jacob Markstrom when he potted his third goal at 1:17 of the third period. The 22-year-old Dube doubled his goal output to six, and he's added four helpers in 21 appearances. The winger continues to feature in a top-six role -- he played alongside Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk Thursday, with the latter setting up all three tallies. Dube's still a bit too inconsistent to be trusted in standard fantasy formats.