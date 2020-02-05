Flames' Dillon Dube: No points in last four games
Dube has gone four games without a point.
He served one game as a healthy scratch in that span. The young winger has 10 points, 37 shots and 33 hits in 29 contests this season. Dube is prone to the occasional drought on offense -- his spot in the lineup is far from guaranteed, especially if interim head coach Geoff Ward wants tougher players in his bottom six.
