Dube (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs, Darren Haynes of The Athletic reports.

The lower-body injury that Dube suffered during last Monday's win over the Canucks is still lingering, and he'll miss his first game of the year. Dube was just hitting his stride, as he recorded two points, six shots on net and four hits over the first three games. Joakim Nordstrom will be inserted into the bottom six in Dube's place.