Flames' Dillon Dube: Notches pair of helpers
Dube posted two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Dube had a hand in the first and last goals for the Flames. He had a secondary assist to Derek Ryan in the second period, and later dished to Sean Monahan in overtime. Dube now has six points during a four-game streak, which has raised his season output to seven points in 10 contests. His recent success will make it tough to justify scratching him when Sam Bennett (upper body) and Austin Czarnik (lower body) are ready to return.
