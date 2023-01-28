Dube recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Dube has maintained his top-line role through an up-and-down January. He has two goals and two assists over his last four games, but he was limited to just two tallies in the previous eight. The 24-year-old winger is up to 27 points, 84 shots on net, 83 hits, 22 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 50 contests. Outside of minimal power-play production (one assist), he's on track for a career year nearly across the board.