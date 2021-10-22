Dube logged an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Dube earned the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's tally at 14:33 of the first period. The 23-year-old Dube has two assists through three games this season. He's added 10 shots on net, three hits and a minus-1 rating in a middle-six role. The Canadian forward filled the third-line center role in this contest, but Sean Monahan or Mikael Backlund are more likely to work in that role in the long run, while Dube will often play on the wing.