Dube scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Dube had already had a productive night before the game was a minute old. He set up Tyler Toffoli for the opening tally and scored a goal of his own 30 seconds into the first period. With three multi-point efforts in his last four contests, Dube is thriving in his new role on the Flames' top line. The 24-year-old has seven tallies, 12 helpers, 54 shots, 51 hits and a plus-2 rating through 33 contests this season. As long as he's alongside Elias Lindholm and Toffoli, it looks like Dube will be a player to keep an eye on in fantasy.