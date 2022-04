Dube scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Dube's heater continued -- this was his fourth goal in his last three games. He needed just 22 seconds into Monday's contest to open the scoring. The 23-year-old is up to 14 goals, 14 assists, 130 shots on net, 74 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 73 appearances. He's been solid while mainly playing on the third line in 2021-22.