Dube scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Dube has found a groove lately, and he kept it going by deflecting in a Chris Tanev shot in the first period. Four of Dube's five goals this year have come in the last eight games, and he's added three assists in that span. The 24-year-old forward has 11 points, 40 shots, 40 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 25 contests while often playing in a second-line role.