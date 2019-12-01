Flames' Dillon Dube: Opens scoring Saturday
Dube netted a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.
Dube has scored twice in his last three games, accounting for all of his offense in seven appearances this season. His goal Saturday came as he fired a loose puck into the twine after a contested faceoff. The 21-year-old forward has some upside on offense, but he's only seeing third-line minutes currently, which will limit his productivity.
