Flames' Dillon Dube: Out Wednesday
Dube (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Bruins, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The good news is Dube's expected to return to practice Thursday, which suggests he could return to action as soon as Friday against the Predators. Mark Jankowski will continue to fill in on the third line until Dube is cleared to play.
