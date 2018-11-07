Flames' Dillon Dube: Placed on IR
The Flames placed Dube (concussion) on injured reserve Wednesday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Recoveries from concussions are nearly impossible to predict, but Dube's move to IR suggests the Flames may not expect him to be back anytime soon. The recently recalled Anthony Peluso will round out Calgary's depth up front until Dube is cleared to return.
