Dube notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Dube's offense has run a little cold lately -- his helper Friday was his second point over the last seven games. He helped out on a Troy Stecher tally in the second period. Dube's enjoyed a career year with 18 goals, 24 assists, 139 shots on net, 127 hits and a minus-7 rating through 76 contests. The 24-year-old doesn't appear to be a great fit on offense alongside Nazem Kadri, so it's likely best to leave Dube on the waiver wire to close out the season.