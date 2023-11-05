Dube notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Dube missed Wednesday's game versus the Stars with an undisclosed minor injury. The 25-year-old returned to the lineup as the fourth-line center, but quickly moved up to a top-six wing position after Andrew Mangiapane received a match penalty for a vicious cross-check on Jared McCann. Dube's helper snapped his five-game point drought. He's struggled with consistency while being bounced around the lineup -- he's at four points, 11 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 10 outings so far.