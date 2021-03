Dube notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Dube has picked up three goals and two helpers in the last three games. The 22-year-old winger is up to 12 points, 37 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-3 rating in 23 appearances. He's mostly seen top-six minutes in 2020-21.