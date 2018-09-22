Dube scored in a 4-3 overtime preseason overtime loss to the Jets on Friday.

The is Dube's first taste of NHL hockey after signing an entry-level deal in March, and he's impressed with four goals this preseason. Last season, he posted 84 points in 53 games with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL. At the moment, he only holds value in dynasty leagues, but if he keeps scoring at this rate, Dube could find himself in the NHL very soon.