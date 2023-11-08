Dube scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Dube sparked the Flames' comeback, getting them on the board with a second-period tally. The 25-year-old has a goal and an assist over his last two games. He's started the season a bit inconsistent, but he's trending in the right direction. Dube needs a top-six role and stable linemates to reach his full potential this season. He's at five points, 13 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 11 appearances while bouncing all around the lineup.