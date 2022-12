Dube notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Dube set up a Nazem Kadri goal in the first period. The helper was Dube's sixth point in his last seven games, as his line with Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane has found some success lately. Dube has five goals, seven assists, 43 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-1 rating through 28 contests as a middle-six winger.