Dube set up the game-winning goal in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Oilers' prospects.

Dube picked up a loose puck after a save by Artyom Zagidulin, and the forward dished it along to Matthew Phillips for the tally. Dube is considered a favorite among Flames prospects to make the roster for Opening Night after doing so last year and appearing in 25 NHL contests. He recorded five points with the Flames and added 15 goals and 24 helpers in 37 games with AHL Stockton. Consistent playing time is no guarantee for the 21-year-old if he does stick with the big club, but the second-round pick from 2016 will be looking to make an impact in his third professional season.