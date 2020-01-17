Dube notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Dube set up Travis Hamonic for a shot that was tipped in by Derek Ryan in the second period. With the helper, Dube is up to 10 points in 25 games, doubling last year's output in the same number of appearances. Dube has added 30 hits and 29 shots on goal.