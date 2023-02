Dube logged two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Dube helped out on Tyler Toffoli's game-tying goal in the second period and Jakob Pelletier's go-ahead power-play tally in the third. This was Dube's third multi-point effort in his last six games, a span in which he has four goals and six assists. The 24-year-old is up to 16 tallies, 21 helpers, 105 shots on net, 93 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 58 outings this season.