Dube scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Dube tied the game at 3-3 on a feed from Noah Hanifin in the third period. This was Dube's third straight game with a goal, and he's added five assists during his five-game point streak. The 24-year-old has been up to the challenge of playing on the top line, which makes him an intriguing option for fantasy managers. He's at eight tallies, 20 points, 56 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-3 rating through 34 contests, putting him comfortably on pace for a career year.