Dube (lower body) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bruins, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Dube gutted it out and suited up for Saturday's 3-2 victory over Colorado, but it appears as though he may have re-aggravated the lower-body injury he's been dealing with in the process. If the 20-year-old pivot is unable to go against Boston, Mark Jankowski or Anthony Peluso will likely take his spot in the lineup.