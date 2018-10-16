Flames' Dillon Dube: Questionable against Boston
Dube (lower body) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bruins, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Dube gutted it out and suited up for Saturday's 3-2 victory over Colorado, but it appears as though he may have re-aggravated the lower-body injury he's been dealing with in the process. If the 20-year-old pivot is unable to go against Boston, Mark Jankowski or Anthony Peluso will likely take his spot in the lineup.
